Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 10:06 Hits: 3

Midwife Lena Al-Shurmani, remembers meeting Abia at Al Mawa Camp in Yemen’s Ibb Governorate. Abia was 15 years old and eight months pregnant. “I was very worried,” Ms. Al-Shurmani recalled. “She had a prolapsed uterus, and she was severely malnourished.”

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1085802