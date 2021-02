Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 00:00 Hits: 4

Amid intensified clashes in Yemen’s Marib region UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency is calling for a safe passage for the fleeing civilians. Fighting parties must spare no effort to protect the population caught...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2021/2/6038bc714/displaced-yemenis-flee-clashes-face-imminent-risk-hunger.html