Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 20:17 Hits: 5

Financial integrity is “paramount to the success of the 2030 Agenda”, the President of the UN General Assembly said on Thursday, launching a new report that offers a blueprint to address a range of obstacles, particularly surrounding illicit finance flows.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1085752