Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 07:52 Hits: 4

The political unrest in Myanmar has impacted the ability of humanitarians to respond to the needs of vulnerable communities, including internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the country’s conflict-affected areas, the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1085792