Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 01:30 Hits: 4

A Moroccan-French woman whose son was killed in a terrorist attack nearly a decade ago, has been commended for her powerful activism countering youth radicalization, and her efforts to replace the desolation of loss with ‘a prayer of love’.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1085152