Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 21:05 Hits: 3

The number of Syrians who lack access to sufficient food has reached a record 12.4 million, or nearly 60 per cent of the population, the World Food Programme (WFP) reported on Wednesday, citing “alarming” new national data.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1084972