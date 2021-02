Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 16:03 Hits: 5

The UN Secretary-General has underlined his concern for Africa’s Sahel region, where deteriorating security and violence are aggravating an already difficult humanitarian situation that is unfolding amid the COVID-19 pandemic and climate emergency.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1084732