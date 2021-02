Articles

Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021

The UN Special Envoy on Myanmar has called on the country’s military leadership to refrain from violence and fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law, amid ongoing protests against the military takeover.

