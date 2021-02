Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 05:20 Hits: 3

To mark Valentine’s Day, the annual 14 February celebration of love and affection, Gita Sabharwal, UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand, and Patchara Benjarattanaporn, Thailand Country Director for UNAIDS, call for an end to discrimination against people living with HIV, and recognition of the contribution they make to Thai society.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1084532