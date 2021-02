Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 21:30 Hits: 2

At least 76 of the voting members of the 117th Congress are foreign born or have at least one parent born in another country.

The post Immigrants and children of immigrants make up at least 14% of the 117th Congress appeared first on Pew Research Center.

Read more https://www.pewresearch.org/?stub=immigrants-and-children-of-immigrants-make-up-at-least-14-of-the-117th-congress