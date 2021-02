Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 05:10 Hits: 5

Women are extremely under-represented in science, but a UN research centre in The Netherlands is trying to address the gender imbalance, by raising awareness of the leading role that women researchers play in tackling global problems, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1084392