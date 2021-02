Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 00:00 Hits: 3

Thank you very much Mr. President, ladies and gentlemen. Mr. President, both you and the Secretary General used the term historical. I truly believe that here and today we are witnessing a gesture that...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/2/602246c84/statement-un-high-commissioner-refugees-colombias-new-temporary-protection.html