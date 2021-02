Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 07:15 Hits: 6

A mother in Afghanistan has been talking about the hopes and fears for her unborn daughter in a country where the birth of a girl can often be a curse rather than a blessing. Women and girls, in particular, often suffer abuse at the hands of men in a male-driven society where boys are sometimes valued above girls.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1083972