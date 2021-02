Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 00:00 Hits: 1

BRUSSELS/JOHANNESBURG/NAIROBI, 02 February 2021- The European Union (EU), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency have announced today the launch of the new EU Global...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/2/601cf77e4/european-union-unicef-unhcr-join-efforts-protect-children-move-central.html