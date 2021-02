Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021

A young man in northern Uganda has been talking about how he was abducted as a nine-year old and forced to commit horrendous acts as a child soldier for the self-styled rebel group the Lord’s Resistance Army, or LRA.

