Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 17:01 Hits: 4

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has said it is “heartened” by the United States’ president’s signing of executive orders on Tuesday which aim to provide safety and solutions for those seeking asylum, on the grounds that they need protection from violence and persecution at home.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1083702