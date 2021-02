Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 16:24 Hits: 7

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, expressed dismay on Wednesday over the sentencing of Russian opposition politician and activist Aleksei Navalny, and urged the authorities to release scores of his supporters arrested during rallies protesting his detention.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1083682