Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 21:12 Hits: 5

Several people, including four children, are reported dead, with many more injured, following a weekend of deadly bomb attacks in towns in northern rural Aleppo, Syria, that were roundly condemned by senior UN officials.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1083432