Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 14:20 Hits: 1

Although Tonga, an archipelago in the South Pacific, has so far avoided COVID-19 cases, the pandemic has hit the economy hard along with the entire region, and helped Tongans become more resilient and less reliant on expensive food imports.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1083232