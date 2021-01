Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 29 January 2021

The United Nations Secretary-General, on Thursday, welcomed the United States administration’s announcement to restore funding to the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), calling it a “powerful message” for women and girls globally.

