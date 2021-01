Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 00:00 Hits: 8

As insecurity in the Central African Republic (CAR) has displaced more than 200,000 people within the country and in neighbouring states in less than two months, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is warning...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2021/1/6013c5194/conditions-dire-car-displacement-tops-200000.html