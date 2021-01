Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 17:18 Hits: 4

The handover of a former Central African Republic (CAR) militia leader and war crimes suspect to the International Criminal Court (ICC) has sent a strong warning to rebel groups, political actors and others who thrive on impunity, a UN independent human rights expert said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1083112