Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 23:13 Hits: 4

Having grown up a Jewish child in Nazi-occupied Europe, Irene Butter said on Wednesday during a UN commemorative event online, that the United States had seen for itself “echoes of the Holocaust” on 6 January during what she described as an ‘attempted coup’ at the Capitol, in Washington DC. Some of the rioters that day, “wore Nazi symbols and used Nazi slogans”, she attested.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1083152