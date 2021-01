Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 00:00 Hits: 3

After sustaining life-changing injuries during clashes in Libya, Sudanese asylum seeker Mohamed is adapting to disability with support from UNHCR and its partner.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/1/601138ca4/shell-blast-asylum-seekers-life-changed-forever.html