Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 18:26 Hits: 1

Against the backdrop of a COVID-19 crisis that has exacerbated pre-pandemic challenges and a global ceasefire appeal to combat it, the UN chief called for new peacebuilding funds on Tuesday, promising a “renewed approach to multilateralism and international cooperation”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1083002