Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 09:51 Hits: 10

The brutal fighting in Syria continues to exact a terrible toll on children, with at least 18, including a one-year-old killed in incidents involving explosive weapons and unexploded ordnance, since 1 January, UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Sunday. At least 15 others were wounded.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1082832