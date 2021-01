Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 05:30 Hits: 10

Trafficked and sexually exploited woman and girls can find themselves facing prosecution and conviction for those very same crimes, in some countries, a new UN report shows. The study aims to help prosecutors to better handle these complex cases, and protect the genuine victims.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1082532