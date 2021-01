Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 12:28 Hits: 4

A sharp uptick in intercommunal violence in Sudan’s Darfur region has forced more than 100,000 people to flee their homes in search of safety, including many into neighbouring Chad, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) reported on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1082722