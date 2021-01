Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 19:40 Hits: 6

The UN chief announced on Thursday that he has set up an independent Senior Advisory Panel on strengthening the mechanism whereby humanitarian workers and sites are better protected from attack in Syria, according to a statement released by his spokesperson.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1082682