Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021

UNHCR regains access to Adi Harush and Mai Aini camps while two other camps for Eritrean refugees remain cut off by the ongoing insecurity.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/1/6009544f4/assistance-slowly-returns-refugee-camps-southern-tigray.html