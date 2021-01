Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 22:07 Hits: 6

The head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) congratulated the new United States President and Vice President as they took office on Wednesday, pledging to work with the new administration towards strengthening global support for refugees.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1082612