Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 21:39 Hits: 1

Action to control unprecedented desert locust infestations in the Horn of Africa last year has protected crops and livelihoods, but funding is needed to sustain operations against new incursions, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1082512