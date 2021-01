Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 17:00 Hits: 2

Travel restrictions and other curbs to movement put in place in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, have put a significant dent in migration figures, but the overall trend shows 100 million more people living outside their countries of origin in 2020, compared to the year 2000, a new UN report revealed on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1082222