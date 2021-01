Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 21:07 Hits: 5

A new report from the UN’s air transportation agency confirms there was a “dramatic” fall in international air travel due to COVID-19, of around 60 per cent over the course of last year, to levels last seen in 2003.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1082302