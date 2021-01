Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 16:51 Hits: 3

The world is moving closer to stamping out a highly contagious disease that affects sheep and goats, but also the livelihoods of millions of families who depend on these animals for food and income, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1081982