Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 00:00 Hits: 3

Concluding his first visit to Portugal, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi commended the country’s exemplary refugee policies over the years. Portugal has consistently been a champion...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/1/5ffed1554/unhcrs-grandi-concludes-visit-lisbon-commends-portugals-longstanding-commitment.html