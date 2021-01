Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 18:04 Hits: 5

Despite important strikes against terrorism over the past two decades, including in bringing perpetrators to justice and disrupting additional attacks, countries cannot afford to let down their guard, the UN’s counter-terrorism chief told a virtual meeting of the Security Council on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1081902