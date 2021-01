Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 11:14 Hits: 1

The UN and humanitarian partners in Afghanistan are seeking $1.3 billion to assist almost 16 million people in need of life-saving assistance as a result of decades of conflict, recurrent natural disasters, and the added impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1081872