Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 20:39 Hits: 5

Saudi Arabia’s action in lifting sanctions against Qatar is a “positive first step” towards normalized relations in the Gulf region, a UN independent human rights expert said on Thursday, urging the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt to follow suit.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1081612