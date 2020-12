Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 12:05 Hits: 4

More than 10 million children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, northeast Nigeria, the Central Sahel, South Sudan and Yemen will suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Wednesday, warning that without urgent action, the numbers could rise further.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1081102