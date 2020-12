Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 13:00 Hits: 1

A group of transgender women in Mexico City has been telling the UN how despite living with discrimination and the threat of physical violence, they have managed to help others in a poor neighbourhood of the Mexican capital during the COVID-19 crisis.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1080812