Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 16:34 Hits: 2

A lack of safe water, sanitation and hygiene services have put approximately 250,000 children, displaced by escalating crises in a northern province of Mozambique, at risk from deadly diseases, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1080642