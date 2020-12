Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 17:40 Hits: 1

The end of the pandemic is in sight but we must not let our guard down, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, as he welcomed the news that the global vaccine partnership COVAX has lined up almost two billion doses of existing and candidate vaccines for use worldwide.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1080422