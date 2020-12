Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 19:30 Hits: 5

Although the landmark Iran nuclear deal could improve regional stability if fully implemented, increased tensions have highlighted the risks posed by escalation, the UN’s Political and Peacebuilding Affairs chief told the Security Council on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1080592