Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 14:12 Hits: 12

An ailing Bangladeshi cartoonist who has been detained for allegedly spreading fake news about the country’s response to COVID-19, should be released immediately, UN-appointed independent rights experts said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1080212