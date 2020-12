Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Providing aid to millions of children uprooted by the ongoing crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia must be a priority, the head of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Tuesday.

