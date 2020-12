Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 15:10 Hits: 7

The gap between wages paid to migrant and national workers is big and growing, and may widen further because of the pandemic, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said in a report published on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1079962