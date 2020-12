Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 15:58 Hits: 5

UN humanitarians issued a fresh alert on Friday for war-torn Yemen, warning that time is running out to avoid famine in the country. Out of two million children who need treatment for acute malnutrition, 360,000 are at risk of dying if they do not receive medical care, the World Food Programme (WFP) said.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1079832