Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 16:04 Hits: 4

Although many of the world’s most important crops and livestock species originate in mountain regions, hunger is rising in these areas due to biodiversity loss and climate change, according to a joint study published on Friday by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and partners.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1079812