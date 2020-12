Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 00:00 Hits: 5

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is today warning that hundreds of thousands of internally displaced Yemenis are at heightened risk of food insecurity as livelihoods have been lost to the combined effects...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2020/12/5fd337994/yemenis-displaced-conflict-face-threats-looming-famine.html